Politics

Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses

Rail agency tries to block the reinstatement of pair who made allegations of corruption at the Zondo commission

05 December 2021 - 00:04 By Thanduxolo Jika

The financially crippled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has charged two employees for testifying at the Zondo commission, where they alleged victimisation and a cover-up of corruption at the agency.

The two, head of legal Martha Ngoye and general manager for strategy Tiro Holele, told the state capture commission there had been collusion at Prasa to rig the awarding of multibillion-rand contracts during the tenure of former CEO Lucky Montana. ..

