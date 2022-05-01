Former Joburg mayor Makhubo implicated in EOH bribes
Former ANC regional treasurer was at the centre of dodgy R100m deal: Zondo
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The commission of inquiry into state capture has found that former Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died in 2021, played a role in the city’s “improper” acceptance of a dodgy, unsolicited R100m proposal...
