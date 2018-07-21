For a new era of China-South Africa friendship

It gives me great pleasure to pay my third state visit to the Republic of South Africa and attend the 10th Brics Summit at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa. I am full of expectation as I wait to set foot again on the beautiful land of South Africa, the rainbow nation standing at the convergence of the Indian and Atlantic oceans, and home to unique and magnificent landscapes, industrious and enterprising people, and colourful and pluralistic cultures.