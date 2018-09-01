Opinion
We need to tell our kids about racism, the heroes and its perpetrators - right back to Adam
02 September 2018 - 00:00
At some point each generation should become accountable for itself, and reject the spread of racial hatred
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.