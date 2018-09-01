Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

We need to tell our kids about racism, the heroes and its perpetrators - right back to Adam

02 September 2018 - 00:00 By RICH MKHONDO

At some point each generation should become accountable for itself, and reject the spread of racial hatred

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | The state capture commission reveals the passion of Mcebisi ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. How Billie Jean King won the Battle of the Sexes & met her true love Opinion & Analysis
  4. ZIZI KODWA | The ANC is not on trial at the commission of inquiry into state ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. How Zuma lost control - and the people who let him down Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. EFF 'just wants to talk' to Durban teacher who quit over 'k-word rant' Politics
  2. 'Yes‚ there is racism within him': Nic Catzavelos says family 'ripped apart' by ... South Africa
  3. Nic Catzavelos has spoken out on his racist brother Adam - Here's what he said South Africa
  4. EDITORIAL | Adam Catzavelos' balmy holiday followed by a torrid homecoming Opinion & Analysis
X