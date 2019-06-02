Book Extract
'You've got two choices: the door or the window' - SABC management on decision to ban protest coverage
02 June 2019 - 00:00
On Friday May 27 2016, after the SABC's decision to ban coverage of violent protests, we set up a discussion for our Monday morning news actuality programme and invited Professor Franz Krüger, the head of the journalism department at the University of the Witwatersrand, and Tim du Plessis, a former editor at Media24 and member of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), to participate.
