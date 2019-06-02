Opinion & Analysis

Book Extract

'You've got two choices: the door or the window' - SABC management on decision to ban protest coverage

02 June 2019 - 00:00 By Foeta Krige

On Friday May 27 2016, after the SABC's decision to ban coverage of violent protests, we set up a discussion for our Monday morning news actuality programme and invited Professor Franz Krüger, the head of the journalism department at the University of the Witwatersrand, and Tim du Plessis, a former editor at Media24 and member of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), to participate.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Where is the support for Gordhan as Malema spews his racist ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Moyane destroyed legitimate livelihoods Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Powerful interests are holding up government's agenda and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Spooks and crooks - Ramaphosa can't be sure whom to trust in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. NEWS ANALYSIS - Fact vs fiction: How Bell Pottinger and Atul Gupta spun the BBC Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day

Related articles

  1. SABC inquiry: The DA's wish list for the state broadcaster Politics
  2. Thandeka Gqubule sets the record straight News
  3. Treasury mulling over SABC’s request for R3bn guarantee South Africa
  4. Motsoeneng to fight Labour Court ruling on legal costs Politics
X