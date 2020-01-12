Cartoon
CARTOON | Ramaphosa powerless over Eskom load-shedding
12 January 2020 - 00:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa's failed promise on December 11 2019 that there would be no more load-shedding until January 13 shows that he is as much at the mercy of the power utility's decision-making as the rest of us.
