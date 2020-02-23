Lest you forget: a reminder to FW de Klerk on the inhumanity of apartheid

The last president of the apartheid era in SA has a mental block against condemning a system that nurtured him during his childhood and for most of his adult life. But, writes Jacques Pauw, he would have found South Africans incredibly forgiving had he been able to admit his own shortcomings and complicity in a crime against humanity

There are four words that former president FW de Klerk can never say:



“I did not know.”..