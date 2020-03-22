Covid-19
CARTOON | Ramaphosa and Mkhize ready to tackle the coronavirus
22 March 2020 - 00:00
On the ball: President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize stay on top of economy and disease control amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
