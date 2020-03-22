Opinion & Analysis

Covid-19

CARTOON | Ramaphosa and Mkhize ready to tackle the coronavirus

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By Brendan Reynolds
Cartoon by Brendan Reynolds
Cartoon by Brendan Reynolds
Image: Brendan Reynolds

On the ball: President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize stay on top of economy and disease control amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

READ MORE:

An inside look at how politicians are uniting to fight Covid-19

Mr President, I am very sorry, I am sure you wish you had never received this call.” This is how health minister Zweli Mkhize broke the news of SA’s ...
News
3 hours ago

'Red tape' holds up antiviral pill that could help fight Covid-19

An antiviral pill, which has been found to shorten Covid-19 infections by up to a week, is being sold to governments around the world by two ...
News
1 hour ago

SA part of worldwide WHO trial to identify effective Covid-19 treatment

SA is one of 10 countries involved in an urgent global trial announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to identify the most effective ...
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SARAH CROWE | Italians are showing us how to survive this ordeal with courage – ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. All the president's people: Meet Ramaphosa's trusted inner circle Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Kirk Douglas: A rugged life and career 1916-2020 Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ruling sadists live large as we, the people, are in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...