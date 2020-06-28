Opinion & Analysis

We can teach Texas, and Trump, a thing or two

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
28 June 2020 - 00:00

A resurgence of Covid-19 infections is sweeping the south and west of the US. Republican governors who backed President Donald Trump's swaggering calls last month to "get America back to work" while Covid case numbers were rising nationwide are now hitting the brakes again.

Trump himself may be disintegrating. Asked this week about his priorities if he won a second term, he said "Well, one of the first things that would be really great: you know, the word experience is still good. I always say talent is more important than experience. I've always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It's a very important meaning." What he means is that he knows what he's doing now. Right...

