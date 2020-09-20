Q&A with Information Regulator of SA chairperson Pansy Tlakula
SA has just experienced its biggest data heist so far. Chris Barron asked the Information Regulator SA's chair, advocate PANSY TLAKULA…
20 September 2020 - 00:00
How strictly are you able to regulate the sale of private data by credit bureaus etcetera?
The Protection of Personal Information Act gives us quite effective enforcement powers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.