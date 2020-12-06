Gordhan gets broadsided, so Moyane gets away
06 December 2020 - 00:56
'Once you take a decision to go after Pravin, you must be ready. We've now taken a decision to fight Pravin and therefore you must know Pravin is going to fight dirty. There will be casualties. There can even be loss of life. If you're not ready for that, stand aside," said EFF leader Julius Malema in Parktown over a year ago.
In a fit of pique, Gordhan took Malema to the Equality Court, sitting in the North Gauteng High Court. He lost...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.