Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Beleaguered president steps up to the promises podium yet again

07 February 2021 - 00:00 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

Two of the four state of the nation addresses that President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered since taking office in 2018 ended with him quoting from a song.

For the other two, he chose quotes from revered US president Theodore Roosevelt, and Nigerian poet Ben Okri's Infect the World with Your Light...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Salute to a brave heart of SA politics Opinion & Analysis
  2. New AG says there's 'a culture where people believe they can get away with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...