An embarrassment of hitches
06 June 2021 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s notoriously slow-moving in-tray has never smelt as bad as it does now. His health minister, Zweli Mkhize, is ensnared in a corruption scandal that he surely cannot survive. His energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, has given a 20-year power contract to arguably the filthiest form of energy imaginable — gas-fired floating power stations that will park in our ports and pollute air and sea at the same time — and his police commissioner, Khehla Sitole, is firing good senior cops while himself ducking and diving from the law.
It can’t go on, you would think, even though Ramaphosa has a seemingly infinite capacity to stand still in the middle of a firefight and to feign surprise when a loud noise goes off...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.