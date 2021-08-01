Nine years on, the curse of Marikana still holds Ramaphosa in its paralysing grip

At the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando stadium, Soweto, three years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that at her 80th birthday the anti-apartheid stalwart had promised to take him and Julius Malema to Marikana "to heal the wounds" of the widows of the murdered miners. But soon afterwards she fell ill and died.



"You're gone now," he said. "I'm left to go alone. But I'll be guided by your spirit."..