Nine years on, the curse of Marikana still holds Ramaphosa in its paralysing grip
01 August 2021 - 00:00
At the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando stadium, Soweto, three years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that at her 80th birthday the anti-apartheid stalwart had promised to take him and Julius Malema to Marikana "to heal the wounds" of the widows of the murdered miners. But soon afterwards she fell ill and died.
"You're gone now," he said. "I'm left to go alone. But I'll be guided by your spirit."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.