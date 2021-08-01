Tatjana's gold: inspiration for a jaded nation

All of SA joins Tatjana Schoenmaker in celebrating her momentous Olympic gold medal in the 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo games. And today, by the time you read this, we will know whether SA's fastest man, Akani Simbine, has made it to the men's 100m sprint finals.



Schoenmaker participated in the world sport showpiece, delayed for a year by the pandemic, along with 174 other South African athletes participating in 17 of the 33 sports codes, our biggest squad yet...