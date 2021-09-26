Q&A with minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor on UK's red list

Were you surprised by the decision?

I was surprised, because I had spoken to the foreign secretary and indicated to him the progress that SA has made with respect to the third wave. I was very hopeful after our discussion.

So how do you explain it?

They say the Beta variant is still prevalent in SA and that the numbers are not declining in the manner that our government says. I'm surprised they appear to have inadequate information.

Shouldn't you have made sure they had all the facts?

If they'd asked for information obviously we would have made sure that they did have the facts.

Shouldn't you have been more proactive?

We've been trying for weeks to talk to them, and I was not getting detailed responses.

Should you have been more forceful?

I would say, yes, I should have been more forceful. But I did not imagine that the UK was not following the very transparent reports that SA provides. Their decision is not founded in the reality of SA's data.