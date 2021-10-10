CARTOON | Police Commissioner grabbed by the long arm of suspension & inquiry
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has become the latest high-profile official to face the long arm of inquiry and suspension.
It was revealed this week that President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to Sitole informing him of a notice to suspend him in connection with his alleged failure to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.