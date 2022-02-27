This bankers’ budget lacks the courage and vision we desperately need

The Treasury is meddling in an area it knows little about: social security policy

Was the 2022 budget designed for the bankers, or for the people?



Despite a revenue windfall of nearly R200bn, the Treasury has shown that its priority remains pumping public money into financial markets to pay down the debt faster than required, rather than the desperate struggle of millions of South Africans to feed themselves and their households...