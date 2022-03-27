Q&A with deputy justice & correctional services minister Patekile Holomisa on parole board decisions
Recent decisions by the parole board have caused public outrage. Chris Barron asked Patekile Holomisa, deputy justice and & correctional services minister ...
27 March 2022 - 00:00
Why do decisions of the parole board so often provoke grief, shock and disillusionment with our justice system in families of the victims?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.