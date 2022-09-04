Terror unleashed on Mosiuoa Lekota
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Cope is on the verge of imploding into the dustbin of history. Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota was petrified this week when his deputy Willie Madisha’s supporters unleashed terror on him at a press conference. The two factions are fighting for what’s left of the party. Madisha told the media this week Lekota needs to make way for him because of his “lack of energy and strength” given his advanced age. At 62, Madisha is no spring chicken himself...
