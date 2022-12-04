Book Extract
Dazzled by capital: The ANC and the transition to democracy
At the height of the struggle, Jabulani ‘Mzala’ Nxumalo charged that the ANC had been wooed by big business to give up the armed struggle
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Mandla J Radebe
Jabulani 'Mzala' Nxumalo, a brilliant intellectual steeped in Marxist theory, was one of the ANC's fiercest internal critics. At the height of the struggle, when the party started to trade thoughts with the apartheid regime, Mzala charged that the ANC had been wooed by big business to give up the armed struggle. He died in 1991, a few years before the SA's first democratic elections, and soon after the events recounted in this edited extract from the new book The Lost Prince of the ANC: The life and times of Jabulani Nobleman 'Mzala" Nxumalo, 1955 - 1991, by Mandla J Radebe, published by Jacana...
Book Extract
Dazzled by capital: The ANC and the transition to democracy
At the height of the struggle, Jabulani ‘Mzala’ Nxumalo charged that the ANC had been wooed by big business to give up the armed struggle
Jabulani 'Mzala' Nxumalo, a brilliant intellectual steeped in Marxist theory, was one of the ANC's fiercest internal critics. At the height of the struggle, when the party started to trade thoughts with the apartheid regime, Mzala charged that the ANC had been wooed by big business to give up the armed struggle. He died in 1991, a few years before the SA's first democratic elections, and soon after the events recounted in this edited extract from the new book The Lost Prince of the ANC: The life and times of Jabulani Nobleman 'Mzala" Nxumalo, 1955 - 1991, by Mandla J Radebe, published by Jacana...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos