Dazzled by capital: The ANC and the transition to democracy

At the height of the struggle, Jabulani ‘Mzala’ Nxumalo charged that the ANC had been wooed by big business to give up the armed struggle

04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Mandla J Radebe

Jabulani 'Mzala' Nxumalo, a brilliant intellectual steeped in Marxist theory, was one of the ANC's fiercest internal critics. At the height of the struggle, when the party started to trade thoughts with the apartheid  regime, Mzala charged that the  ANC had been wooed by big business to give up the armed struggle. He died in 1991, a few years before the SA's first democratic elections, and  soon after the events recounted in this edited extract from the  new book The Lost  Prince of the  ANC: The life and times of  Jabulani Nobleman 'Mzala" Nxumalo, 1955 - 1991, by Mandla J Radebe, published by Jacana...

