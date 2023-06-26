Letters

LETTER | Beware the West’s disinformation agenda

Some of the information coming out of Europe serves only to deceive, says the writer

26 June 2023 - 13:21 By Abdulai Kondewa
The cargo that was carrying weapons belonging to members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential protection services.
Despite the West trying really hard to prove its tolerance and liberalism, European diplomats are often spotted in racial scandals. Recently a South African presidential delegation that was on a peacemaking mission to solve the Ukrainian crisis was dragged into such one.

Cyril Ramaphosa's escort was detained in Poland en route to Ukraine. Poland border officials blocked the president’s security guards on the plane because they were carrying weapons which apparently did not have the necessary paperwork.

Such weapons, I believe, were reasonable, as the meetings took place in a conflict zone.

This is not the first case of disdain for African countries, despite the diplomatic traditions and etiquette adopted internationally.

Recently Romania had to recall its ambassador to Kenya after he made a comment equating African diplomats to monkeys. Such disrespectful and offensive statements lift the veil of secrecy about the real attitude of some countries to African states.

As for air raid sirens and explosions that happened during the African delegation’s visit to Kyiv, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said no-one from the delegation had seen or heard explosions.

Focus on this again shows the West’s commitment to deceive former colonies. The reports of explosions are just another piece of disinformation.

Abdulai Kondewa

Freetown, Sierra Leone

