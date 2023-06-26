Vladimir Putin can’t survive the Ukrainian and internal civil wars simultaneously. The Russian president's walk to his biblical Golgotha is unfolding before our eyes.
Untold thousands have already lost their lives. The Russian people are tired of living in daily conflict — even with this latest one with the Wagner group.
The Wagner group is an army previously deployed to do the “dirty” work, allegedly at the behest of Putin. They are ruthless killers without a conscience, used by Putin in Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and more recently in Ukraine.
Once Putin is gone, there will be a question mark against the Brics ensemble — and in particular against the South African government, which is heavily indebted to Putin's Russia at many levels.
The CIA, Nato and European agencies are no doubt keeping a close eye on developments as Putin’s imminent demise will create unease around the planet.
A new kind of Cold War is in the making, it would seem.
Peter Bachtis
Benoni
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | Putin is heading to Golgotha and SA will be judged
Once he is gone, there will be a question mark against the Brics ensemble
Image: Reuters
Vladimir Putin can’t survive the Ukrainian and internal civil wars simultaneously. The Russian president's walk to his biblical Golgotha is unfolding before our eyes.
Untold thousands have already lost their lives. The Russian people are tired of living in daily conflict — even with this latest one with the Wagner group.
The Wagner group is an army previously deployed to do the “dirty” work, allegedly at the behest of Putin. They are ruthless killers without a conscience, used by Putin in Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and more recently in Ukraine.
Once Putin is gone, there will be a question mark against the Brics ensemble — and in particular against the South African government, which is heavily indebted to Putin's Russia at many levels.
The CIA, Nato and European agencies are no doubt keeping a close eye on developments as Putin’s imminent demise will create unease around the planet.
A new kind of Cold War is in the making, it would seem.
Peter Bachtis
Benoni
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
MORE LETTERS:
LETTER | Beware the West’s disinformation agenda
LETTER | Dear silent Cyril
LETTER | AKA deserves a state funeral
LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos