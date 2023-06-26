LETTER | Putin is heading to Golgotha and SA will be judged

Letters

Once he is gone, there will be a question mark against the Brics ensemble

26 June 2023 - 14:19 By Peter Bachtis
The CIA, Nato and European agencies are keeping a close eye on developments as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 'imminent demise' will create unease around the world, says the writer. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Vladimir Putin can’t survive the Ukrainian and internal civil wars simultaneously. The Russian president's walk to his biblical Golgotha is unfolding before our eyes. 

Untold thousands have already lost their lives. The Russian people are tired of living in daily conflict — even with this latest one with the Wagner group.

The Wagner group is an army previously deployed to do the “dirty” work, allegedly at the behest of Putin. They are ruthless killers without a conscience, used by Putin in Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and more recently in Ukraine.

Once Putin is gone, there will be a question mark against the Brics ensemble — and in particular against the South African government, which is heavily indebted to Putin's Russia at many levels.

The CIA, Nato and European agencies are no doubt keeping a close eye on developments  as Putin’s imminent demise will create unease around the planet.

A new kind of Cold War is in the making, it would seem. 

Peter Bachtis

Benoni

