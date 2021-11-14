When the ANC loses, a transfer of power is going to be a fraught process
An entire elite will have to relinquish privileges, setting the scene for possible violence and instability
14 November 2021 - 00:00
When Kenneth Kaunda was voted out of office 30 years ago, Zambians found themselves in a quandary: how to peacefully transfer power to Frederick Chiluba, his victor. Such a thing had never happened before. Zambia was a one-party state.
The election campaign had been marred by violence in parts of the country, which prompted Kaunda to go on television to appeal for calm. “We’re all Zambians,” he said. “Let us not spill any Zambian blood.” Peace prevailed and Kaunda went on to lose to Chiluba, the diminutive trade unionist from the Copperbelt...
