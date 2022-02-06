Opinion

We, the people, must pursue justice ourselves

Ordinary citizens need not watch helplessly as the government dithers on bringing the corrupt to book

06 February 2022 - 00:02

President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC leaders appear determined to maintain unity in the face of the Zondo commission’s damning reports, which means it is unlikely that cadres and comrades will face the law any time soon.

Sadly, such prosecutions are likely only if ANC is out of power (after the 2024 elections?) and there is a new governing party or coalition unconnected to the old order that would not feel obliged to protect the criminals in its ranks...

