Nothing short of full, frank disclosure will do, Mr President

Arthur Fraser may have an obvious agenda in bringing his accusations but Ramaphosa needs to give SA an honest and complete account of the facts

From the moment President Cyril Ramaphosa won the presidency of the ANC at Nasrec in 2017, the knives were out for him in his bitterly factionalised party. One would therefore have expected him to take every precaution to deny his enemies the opportunity to bring an early end to his term as head of the party, and of the country...