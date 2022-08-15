Mere compliance or meaningful change? Rethinking transformation indicators

There must be a distinction between implementing programmes motivated by a need to comply rather than do the right thing. This should be the difference between transformation and compliance.

A step in the right direction

To this end, we should, for example, regard a level four broad-based BEE (BBBEE) contributor status as an indicator of compliance, while anything above level four as an indicator of transformation. A company should not be able to achieve a contributor status above level four unless it has exceeded targets and has tangibly measured impact.

In August 2004, the ICT Charter Working Group concluded negotiations with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), an organisation that had introduced one of the most successful equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs).

EEIPs are an innovation for multinationals that cannot sell ownership due to restrictions and global policies. They include a combination of high-impact programmes on skills development, entrepreneurship development, IP transfer and a commitment to job creation.

The current scorecard does not report the impact of EEIPs, and the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) has only recently started an initiative to measure impact from EEIPs, something which should be welcomed as a step in the right direction.