Editorial
Will prisons, police and G4S escape accountability just as Bester did?
Beyond the audacity, and the inevitable public sentiment that celebrates clever crooks, the public deserves answers
02 April 2023 - 00:01 By Sunday Times Editorial
Nothing quite captures the public imagination like a master criminal whose actions are so audacious and brazen, so calculated and clever, that we law-abiding mortals can only look on with a mixture of awe and admiration. And the one big unanswered question: how did they get away with it? ..
Editorial
Will prisons, police and G4S escape accountability just as Bester did?
Beyond the audacity, and the inevitable public sentiment that celebrates clever crooks, the public deserves answers
Nothing quite captures the public imagination like a master criminal whose actions are so audacious and brazen, so calculated and clever, that we law-abiding mortals can only look on with a mixture of awe and admiration. And the one big unanswered question: how did they get away with it? ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos