Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | How We won the World Cup Part 1 (feat. Lindsay Weyer)

11 December 2019 - 13:43 By SBU MJIKELISO
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is handed the Webb Ellis Cup by Japan's Crown Prince Akishino.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is handed the Webb Ellis Cup by Japan's Crown Prince Akishino.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

Performance analyst Lindsay Weyer got the best seat in the house when he sat next to Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus as SA's messiah led the Boks to their third Rugby World Cup title. They beat England 32-12 in the final in Japan on November 2.

LISTEN TO THE BRAINS BEHIND THE WIN:

No, we are not over the victory yet. And so we caught up with Weyer to find out how Erasmus put together the biggest World Cup heist in the game's history.

Weyer, who, along with Mzwandile Stick, was one of Erasmus's most trusted assistants, took us through the journey that started with the one-off Test against Wales in Washington in 2018.

He broke down the importance of the 2018 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington and how it was the foundation for the success achieved in Japan.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.

MORE

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Henry Olonga: 'I had no pleasure when Mugabe died'

SportsLIVE speaks to former Zimbabwean international cricketer Henry Olonga about his life in exile after he took on Robert Mugabe's regime in 2003.
Sport
6 days ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | The year of women's football (feat Desiree Ellis)

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis paid a special visit to the SportsLIVE podcast to detail the whimsical year 2019 has been for the SA ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Downs Dynasty plus Am & Mapimpi's roots (feat Elliot Fana)

There’s trouble in paradise, if reports are to be believed, at Mamelodi Sundowns, with an alleged rift between head coach Pitso Mosimane and Alex ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs enhance title credentials Sport
  2. Maritzburg's De Reuck of Gibraltar Sport
  3. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  4. Lebusa a colossus at Sundowns Sport
  5. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...