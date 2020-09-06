Kaizer Chiefs' world comes crashing down

Kaizer Chiefs had the lead, and the championship, but bottled it, and the flatness of their response after conceding an equaliser raises notions that there was more to it than the onfield performance on Saturday's 1-1 Absa Premiership draw with Baroka FC.



That Chiefs could not manage more in a flat second half, in which Manuel Kambala equalised, after Khama Billiat put Chiefs in pole position with his strike in the first half, pressing for a historic title in their 50th anniversary season raises questions over how much they wanted it. And whether they would run themselves into the ground for coach Ernst Middendorp...