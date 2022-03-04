WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will make your day
Here's some feel-good news for your Friday morning.
The Drakensberg Boys Choir has shared a video singing and dancing with Sharks players at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.
In the video, shared on the choir's YouTube channel, the boys can be seen admiring the rugby players’ names on their personalised locker rooms before playing touch rugby in the changing rooms and then pausing to gaze at Aphelele Fassi’s jersey.
In the next shot, the choir starts singing and dancing to their rendition of Imagine Dragons' Follow You.
The rugby players who make an appearance include Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Bongani Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi.
The video has garnered more than 26,600 views so far.
“Magic happens when the arts and sport come together,” said the choir.
“ After the success of the original Follow You video, the Sharks rugby team reached out to the Drakensberg Boys Choir to do a collaboration, bringing the worlds of sport and art together.
“We are honoured to have been able to take part in this project involving two iconic KwaZulu-Natal brands.”
The Sharks also shared behind the scenes on their YouTube channel, showing how the video was executed.
It shows the boys meeting most of the players and how the Sharks players were, at first, hesitant to show off their dance moves.
“The magic unfolds as we go behind the scenes to learn more about the story that led to this collaboration uniting the arts and sport,” said the franchise.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.