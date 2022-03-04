WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will make your day

Here's some feel-good news for your Friday morning.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has shared a video singing and dancing with Sharks players at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

In the video, shared on the choir's YouTube channel, the boys can be seen admiring the rugby players’ names on their personalised locker rooms before playing touch rugby in the changing rooms and then pausing to gaze at Aphelele Fassi’s jersey.

In the next shot, the choir starts singing and dancing to their rendition of Imagine Dragons' Follow You.

The rugby players who make an appearance include Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Bongani Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi.

The video has garnered more than 26,600 views so far.