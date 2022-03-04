Sport

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will make your day

04 March 2022 - 07:30
Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with the Sharks.
Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with the Sharks.
Image: Screenshot

Here's some feel-good news for your Friday morning.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has shared a video singing and dancing with Sharks players at Kings Park Stadium in Durban. 

In the video, shared on the choir's YouTube channel, the boys can be seen admiring the rugby players’ names on their personalised locker rooms before playing touch rugby in the changing rooms and then pausing to gaze at Aphelele Fassi’s jersey.

In the next shot, the choir starts singing and dancing to their rendition of Imagine Dragons' Follow You

The rugby players who make an appearance include Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Bongani Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi.

The video has garnered more than 26,600 views so far. 

“Magic happens when the arts and sport come together,” said the choir.

“ After the success of the original Follow You video, the Sharks rugby team reached out to the Drakensberg Boys Choir to do a collaboration, bringing the worlds of sport and art together.

“We are honoured to have been able to take part in this project involving two iconic KwaZulu-Natal brands.”

The Sharks also shared behind the scenes on their YouTube channel, showing how the video was executed. 

It shows the boys meeting most of the players and how the Sharks players were, at first, hesitant to show off their dance moves.

“The magic unfolds as we go behind the scenes to learn more about the story that led to this collaboration uniting the arts and sport,” said the franchise. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir covers Imagine Dragons’ ‘Follow You’

The Drakensberg Boys Choir has captivated music lovers online with the release of their exceptional rendition of Imagine Dragons' "Follow You".
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir joins 'Light SA Red'

According to a statement from the school, the choir has cancelled seven tours and 68 concerts since the start of the lockdown on March 27.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys' Choir gives SA a reason to 'smile' during lockdown

The choir recently released a beautiful a cappella version of Charlie Chaplin's 'Smile', arranged by Ben Bram
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Appoint Mandla Ncikazi as head coach, Thabo Mngomeni urges Bucs Sport
  2. BBK UNPLUGGED | Elation turns to dejection as bombs rain down on men, women and ... Sport
  3. We run our own race, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Sport
  4. It’s make or break year for Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  5. PSL clubs waiting for Caf’s final call on setting up women’s teams Sport

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...