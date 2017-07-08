Yikes! Ntsiki Mazwai is not finished with Die Antwoord
A week after launching a scathing attack against Die Antwoord, Ntsiki has taken to Instagram to once again lambaste the musicians.
After initially accusing the group of “misappropriating” the Xhosa culture, Ntsiki uploaded a video to Instagram this week, labelling Die Antwoord as “spoilt white kids.”
“Black culture is black culture, you don’t know it or understand it. F**k you, Die Antwoord, this is not your f***ing culture,” she added.
Die Antwoord got Ntsiki’s blood boiling earlier this month when she found promotional material for their 2016 album showing Ninja wearing a traditional hat and blanket often worn in sacred Xhosa initiation ceremonies.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, an outraged Ntsiki said that Ninja had disrespected the Xhosa culture.
"He has not been to the mountain. He does not know what the blanket or the mud means. He is being disrespectful,” she said.
Ntsiki also threatened to take the group to the South African Human Rights Commission.
