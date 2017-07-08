Yikes! Ntsiki Mazwai is not finished with Die Antwoord

A week after launching a scathing attack against Die Antwoord, Ntsiki has taken to Instagram to once again lambaste the musicians.

After initially accusing the group of “misappropriating” the Xhosa culture, Ntsiki uploaded a video to Instagram this week, labelling Die Antwoord as “spoilt white kids.”

“Black culture is black culture, you don’t know it or understand it. F**k you, Die Antwoord, this is not your f***ing culture,” she added.