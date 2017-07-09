SNAPS: US music star wows in Gert-Johan Coetzee gown

Gert-Johan Coetzee has taken his designs to the international stage once again. And we’re in love.

While the designer has long-standing relationships with local celebs like Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini, he has extended his reach by designing a garment for American singer, Fantasia.

The Grammy award-winning songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil her newest photoshoot in which she wears a gorgeous two-piece swimsuit designed by Gert.

Gert said he was thrilled to work with Fantasia.

It’s not the first time Gert has clothed Fantasia with his designs. In September last year, the songbird was spotted in another one of his designs, a body-hugging suede number that set tongues wagging.

Has the fashion mogul found his newest muse?