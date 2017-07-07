TshisaLIVE

Kwesta tops Sway's best freestyle 2017 list

07 July 2017 - 09:58 By TshisaLIVE
Kwesta impressed Sway with his freestyle.
Image: Via Instagram

Some of Mzansi's biggest hip-hop talent have graced the mic on Sway Calloway's US Sway in the Morning radio show, but only one artist has made the radio host's "best freestyle" list.

Ngud' hitmaker Kwesta appeared on the iconic radio show in March and dropped a freestyle that was so hot, he later released it as a free single.

Sway was so impressed with Kwesta's skills that four months later he has featured Kwesta's bars on his Top 5 Freestyles of 2017…So Far! list, which was released this week.

Putting Kwesta on top of the list, Sway hailed him as "the king of African rap".

He is the only African on the list, which also features Cyhi The Prynce, Oswin Benjamin, Westside Gunn, Eminem's protégé Conway and Cash Money's Jay Dot Deep.

It is also the first time that a South African has featured on any of Sway's best freestyle lists. Nasty C, AKA and Cassper Nyovest have all appeared on the radio show.

