IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged

Twitter was set alight on Sunday night after the groom on Our Perfect Wedding pitched up to his big day in a suit that seemed to come straight out of a textbook of how not to colour-block.

Fans were shocked when the groom mixed his navy suit with a brown waistcoat.

It was a "fashion crime" that had fans of the popular reality show in a complete tizz. Shortly after the episode aired Twitter was flooded with a string of hilarious jokes and memes.