IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged

10 July 2017 - 08:58 By TshisaLIVE
The groom on this week's Our Perfect Wedding had fans in stitches.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Twitter was set alight on Sunday night after the groom on Our Perfect Wedding pitched up to his big day in a suit that seemed to come straight out of a textbook of how not to colour-block.

Fans were shocked when the groom mixed his navy suit with a brown waistcoat.

It was a "fashion crime" that had fans of the popular reality show in a complete tizz. Shortly after the episode aired Twitter was flooded with a string of hilarious jokes and memes.  

Fans were also excited to see the return of Thembisa Mdoda, who once again took over hosting duties on the show.

