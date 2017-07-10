IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged
Twitter was set alight on Sunday night after the groom on Our Perfect Wedding pitched up to his big day in a suit that seemed to come straight out of a textbook of how not to colour-block.
Fans were shocked when the groom mixed his navy suit with a brown waistcoat.
It was a "fashion crime" that had fans of the popular reality show in a complete tizz. Shortly after the episode aired Twitter was flooded with a string of hilarious jokes and memes.
#OurPerfectWedding why add brown mara????😔😕 pic.twitter.com/N1L26SSrYW— imperfect_sharon (@Sharon_matsheko) July 9, 2017
Is he wearing a brown waistcoat? #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/pRAK9c7oFm— Joe Black 🇿🇼 (@joeblackzw) July 9, 2017
Brown waist coat and a navy/blue suit? #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0GNab1n0Qt— black girl, umXhosa. (@Ndwandwa_QueJay) July 9, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding but brown colour doesnt blend with ur suit Mkhwenyana usenza ntoni pic.twitter.com/7eDoHK5Isw— maMfene (@noks_ma2c) July 9, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding the deep brown inside a navy suite pic.twitter.com/2aGiXddb1k— Pen of inspiration (@Fork_Tips) July 9, 2017
Fans were also excited to see the return of Thembisa Mdoda, who once again took over hosting duties on the show.
Thembisa Mdoda is back 🙌 😍 reassessed! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/fwNP1txKj9— Tshepo Rambau (@Tsepo_Rambau) July 9, 2017
Thembisa should get this #OurPerfectWedding tender forever. Even when she's sick she soldiers on pic.twitter.com/qN0woQ34HY— 20 Something (@ToOwmee_) July 9, 2017
Thembisa can dress shem❤❤ #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/oXXCsNfvI0— Somebody'sGirl💞✨ (@ConqueredR) July 9, 2017
Retweet if you are also happy to see Thembisa again #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/japAjQg5Rg— AboDam (@joyuog) July 9, 2017
