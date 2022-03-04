TshisaLIVE

'Riky was everything I wanted to be' — Cassper speaks at Riky Rick memorial

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 March 2022 - 13:43
Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest during a launch in 2017.
Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest during a launch in 2017.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Rapper Cassper Nyovest admitted — as he spoke at Riky Rick's memorial service — how Riky's persistence led to them burying the hatchet. Cassper said Riky — perhaps knowing his plans — forced him to talk to him about reconciliation.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker opened up about how he and Riky met on Facebook and hit it off because of their love for music. On Tuesday, at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where “cotton eaters” came together to celebrate Riky Rick's life.

“Riky and I met on Facebook. The same way Riky Rick reached out to all the kids. At one point I was also just another kid from Maftown and it wasn't really easy to move in Johannesburg, but he still had the time for me and he did that for hundreds of people after me.

“I then ended up forming a relationship with him, a friendship where we would not only talk about music but we would talk about life. One of the things that I loved about Riky was how honest he was. Riky would tell you the truth,” he said.

'Every morning is harder than the last' — Cassper mourns late Riky Rick

"There's so much I wanted to tell you, I don't know if it means anything now. " - Cassper Nyovest mourns the death of his friend, rapper Riky Rick.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper smiled as he told the story of how, after buying his first Bentley and trying to show off, Riky Rick politely shut him down, telling him that model was not “the one”. He said even though his feelings were hurt at the time, he was simultaneously inspired to work harder so he get the right one — by Riky's standards.

The rapper admitted that he regretted not telling Riky how much he loved one of his latest videos, where he sings, Sondela.

“I loved hearing Riky sing. I loved hearing him sing, more than him rapping. I always encouraged him to sing.”

“Me and him were not on the greatest of terms, even though we were speaking. One of the things I regret was that I wasn't able to tell him how much I loved that video and how much I loved hearing him sing again.”

Sizwe Dhlomo reveals Riky Rick & Cassper were 'on good terms' when he died

Kaya FM personality Sizwe Dhlomo spoke fondly about Riky Riky and confirmed that the late rapper and Cassper were on good terms when he died.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Cassper laughed as he reflected on how handsome Riky was.

“Riky was one of my idols. Riky was everything I wanted to be. One of the things I never told him — I don't know if it's because of toxic masculinity or what — was the fact that I really said he was such a beautiful man ... Riky was so handsome that, even as a guy, you'd have that said that 'Hayi man! The broer is too much!'

“Not only was his appearance beautiful but he was a beautiful soul.”

In wrapping up, Cassper said he felt Riky was misunderstood and was criticised too much.

“It's so crazy that now, everyone is cheering Riky on for the things that he did, but while he was alive he didn't get that love.”

Cassper thanked Riky's wife Bianca for her love for Riky and his family for sharing Riky with the world.

Watch the memorial here:

RECORDED | Cotton eaters, friends & fans meet to celebrate Riky Rick’s life

Riky Rick's life celebrated on Friday by those whose lives he touched
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

MORE:

DJ Black Coffee opens up about his relationship with Riky Rick & his guilt at how he died

“I could not take Riky’s death. I was destroyed because I blamed myself so much," DJ Black Coffee revealed at Riky Rick's memorial service on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology​' — SA slams vlogger for distasteful comments on Riky Rick's death

Tweeps call for Slik Talk to be cancelled following his disrespectful questions to Riky Rick's wife Bianca.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones

"Stay shining and rest in peace. We will miss you Riky."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Connie’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane defends Ferguson Films on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm honestly going through a lot' - Cassper Nyovest fans send love after ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | ‘I gave him his last haircut’ — Legends Barber founder Sheldon pays ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Who bid farewell to Riky Rick in person? Check out Riky’s real ones TshisaLIVE
  5. Rasta defends his art after three portraits he painted of Riky Rick sees ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations