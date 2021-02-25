OPINION | Budget 2021 – What we as individuals need to know

This is a frightening reality that we face if the budget speech does not start to rein in the fiscal deficit.

Adding to this are record unemployment figures (32.5% in Q4 2020) and the expectation that Covid and its economic impact are expected to remain issues throughout the year ahead.

Explaining the big numbers

The financial year 2020/21 saw the South African economy amass a number of unfortunate records. The budget deficit was at a record high of 14% of GDP and a tax shortfall (compared to budget) of R213bn are among these.

As a result of a slight improvement in SA’s fiscal position compared to when the MTBPS was delivered in October, the government has decided not to impose the R40bn of potential taxes that were consider at the MTBPS.

Tax collection in 2021/22 is expected to be R1.37 trillion, up from R1.21 trillion in 2020/21. Finance minister Tito Mboweni stated that tax increases must be kept to a minimum and therefore there is no need for a “tax revolt”.

The government expects to borrow about R500bn per year for each of the next three years before debt stabilises at 88.9% of GDP in 2025/26.

Global economic growth is expected to be 5.5%. Sub-Saharan Africa is expecting growth of 3.2% and SA forecasts growth of 3.3% in 2021/22. These figures for the South African economy are dependent on the effective rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, for which the government has budgeted R10bn (with an additional R12bn held in a contingency fund).

The finance minister stated that to achieve growth into the future SA needs to fundamentally alter the structure of the economy to be more inclusive by:

lowering barriers to entry;

broadening ownership titles;

raising productivity; and

lowering the cost of doing business.

The government is committed to R791.2bn in infrastructure projects. If these projects are to have the desired outcome it is imperative that “the end user pays a tariff that reflects the cost for use”. This is no doubt a reference to the 15% tariff increase that Eskom recently received.

The minister further stated that South Africans need to alter their mindset of destroying infrastructure in protest. They should view this infrastructure as an “asset of the community”.

In the build-up to the budget speech, the rumour mill was “buzzing” with all manner of theories, such as the possibility of the government reducing salaries in the public sector. This was not the case and in fact the opposite occurred.