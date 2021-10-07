OPINION | Reaching herd immunity will allow government to shift its focus back to its policy reform agenda

SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout has been slow. At the beginning of the rollout programme, the country faced significant supply issues, failing to timeously secure sufficient doses. Once supplies started trickling in from February, vaccine distribution and delivery strategies were flawed.

Given these and other challenges, the government has had to revise its target for reaching herd immunity (fully inoculating about 40-million South African adults) from December to March 2022. Positively, the country has subsequently made much better progress in distributing the vaccine around the country, increasing the daily vaccinations from a mere 5,500 at the end of April to a daily peak of more than 260,000 in July.

Unfortunately, this momentum has subsided since July, emphasising the government's need to improve communication concerning the safety of the vaccines and limit vaccine hesitancy within the population. Reaching the target of vaccinating 300,000 people per day and bringing forward, as much as possible, the herd immunity goal would deliver many significant benefits for the country. These benefits fall under three main headings: health and wellbeing, livelihoods, and broader economic benefits.

By the end of September SA had administered more than over 17.5-million vaccines in total, representing almost 30% of the total population, with more than 14% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinate for better health

Research has shown that Covid-19 vaccines help to reduce the spread of the virus between people, making it relatively less contagious.

As the world makes significant strides towards herd immunity, it may limit the emergence of other, more serious, waves of Covid-19. In addition, faster vaccination drives reduce the risk that more contagious variants (like Delta) and possibly more deadly ones will develop. It will also limit the psychological impact resulting from this pandemic.