As part of its commitment to tackling the challenge, Mumbengegwi said Trust Condoms launched a programme to encourage men to become a better version of themselves on Valentine’s Day this year, followed by The Good Men Conference on February 28. The latter provided a virtual and in-person forum for men to share stories and recommit to taking up the fatherhood role.
Mumbengegwi said men who have children should commit to being better fathers by putting aside time to spend with them, and to clean up their acts with their partners and/or the children’s mother. This can include those who are not fathers who are able to mentor fatherless boys looking for role models. Mumbengegwi also believes that while fatherlessness might be rife in the black population, the group’s strong culture of extended families holds the key to the solution.
“Taking these positive steps has the potential to make a big change in society. Children, especially boys, will learn how to behave, and ultimately we will start to see this intergenerational cycle being broken,” she said.
“Madiba pulled off what seemed to be impossible by acting like a father to us all. If our men follow suit, the results will be even more spectacular.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Trust Condoms wants more men to commit to fatherhood on Mandela Day
Brand has been moving toward fewer fatherless homes
Image: Jhonatan Saavedra Perales/Unsplash
If your 67 minutes will be spent in leisure and you happen to be a father, perhaps the latest message from Trust Condoms might change your plans for Mandela Day.
The brand believes the commemorative day is the best time for men to follow the political icon's lead in terms of fatherhood.
Global brands product manager at Population Services International, the manufacturers of Trust Condoms, Ndinatsei Mumbengegwi, said the epidemic of fatherlessness is at the root of many social ills that plague South Africa.
“Fatherless children, and especially fatherless boys, are more likely to become troubled adults. Fatherless homes are typically poorer, and behavioural issues are more likely. These can lead to a greater incidence of drug or alcohol abuse and poor overall emotional and physical health,” said Mumbengegwi.
“All these issues negatively impact individuals and communities, and this pattern tends to repeat itself across the generations.”
Must love dads
As part of its commitment to tackling the challenge, Mumbengegwi said Trust Condoms launched a programme to encourage men to become a better version of themselves on Valentine’s Day this year, followed by The Good Men Conference on February 28. The latter provided a virtual and in-person forum for men to share stories and recommit to taking up the fatherhood role.
Mumbengegwi said men who have children should commit to being better fathers by putting aside time to spend with them, and to clean up their acts with their partners and/or the children’s mother. This can include those who are not fathers who are able to mentor fatherless boys looking for role models. Mumbengegwi also believes that while fatherlessness might be rife in the black population, the group’s strong culture of extended families holds the key to the solution.
“Taking these positive steps has the potential to make a big change in society. Children, especially boys, will learn how to behave, and ultimately we will start to see this intergenerational cycle being broken,” she said.
“Madiba pulled off what seemed to be impossible by acting like a father to us all. If our men follow suit, the results will be even more spectacular.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
My teacher, my inspiration: Seven celebs share memories of their dads
The page turner: Jennifer Platt interviews Harlan Coben
Who doesn't want to dress like dad? The rise of blokecore fashion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos