The page turner: Jennifer Platt interviews Harlan Coben

Harlan makes good TV

Coben’s TV series have become a successful Netflix staple and top streamers on the site as soon as one is released. Den of Geek describes them perfectly: “They make a binge-watch par excellence. Nothing nails you to your sofa quite like a ludicrously unlikely drama about people with big houses and dark pasts.”

A Coben book turned into a TV series or film is something to behold. Originally set mostly in New Jersey, the shows are then adapted in different countries. Each book is carefully chosen.

There are the French ones: Tell No One was the first of Coben’s books to be adapted and turned into a film directed by Guillaume Canet. No Second Chance and Just One Look have both been made into mini-series, and Gone for Good is now a five-episode feature on Netflix. There are the ones made into British serials — Safe, The Stranger and Hold Tight are available for streaming on Netflix. And then there are the Polish dramas — The Woods and the recently released Hold Tight. The Innocent is the only one set in Spain so far.

Coben explains that it’s not as hard as one would think to relocate his American tales. “There’s a universality to these stories. The way I look at it is I wrote a hit song and now someone in Germany or France or South Africa is going to remake that song. I don’t want them to sound exactly the same. What’s the point in that? I want them to bring in their own sound, their own cultures, their own mystery, their own instruments or whatever it is and reproduce the song in a different way. So for me that’s what happens and I think this hybrid gives it another layer.

“I think all of these shows are different. For me as a creator there are big differences. I call the British shows bonkers fun. There’s lots of laughs, the characters are crazy, it’s entertaining. The Polish ones have no humour; they’re grim but compelling in a slow way. The Innocent is grittier, more violent, graphic, not much humour either but it has these bright colours which give it an interesting texture. So in this way I get to make different kinds of series.”

Netflix is not the only production company that is enamoured with Coben’s novels. Amazon Studios has announced a young adult action-thriller pilot called Shelter, an adaptation of his Mickey Bolitar novels which will star Jaden Michael (the young Colin Kaepernick in Colin in Black and White) as Bolitar. The Shelter pilot was written by Coben and his daughter Charlotte Coben and is directed by Patricia Cardoso. This is one of the few thrillers being made into an American series, shot in his home state of New Jersey.