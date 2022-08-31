However, here is where it gets interesting. It's 5.30am on a Sunday and there is a breakfast run organised to a favourite destination in the North West by real petrolheads. A selection of great driver's cars have joined, along with the electric Audi.
Select Dynamic mode using the Drive Select button and add twisty roads along with quiet roads and the Audi becomes what few people associate with an EV. Fun. Fast fun. With 440kW (boosting up to 475kW for 2.5s) and 850Nm on tap at any speed, instantly, the car doesn't just put a smile on the driver's face, but evokes giggles of pure joy.
Put your right foot down and it doesn’t accelerate – it time warps. One has to warn passengers to rest their heads against the headrests to guard against whiplash. The 265/35/21 tyres up front and 305/30/21 tyres at the rear provide insane levels of grip and confidence through corners, despite its 2.3-ton weight. The ceramic brakes on the test vehicle provide impeccable stopping power as well.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Electric Audi RS e-tron jets straight into future
Image: Waldo Swiegers
When the Audi RS e-tron GT comes knocking on the door of even the most hardcore petrolhead, it converts them to believers in the future of motoring.
Getting behind the wheel of the low-slung RS e-tron GT makes the driver feel like they’re seated in a fast internal combustion engine (ICE) Audi. Nothing to truly allude to the fact that it is a fully-electric vehicle. Hit the ignition switch and select D, and an audible hum can be heard emanating from the front of the car. This is merely there to warn pedestrians.
Set off and an electric whizz from the motors on either axle can be heard, along with some tyre noise. Putter around in town at low speeds and it feels like any other electric car – instant torque at any speed and truly incredible drivability regardless of circumstance. Despite the car's considerable size (its footprint is wide and long), it is immensely comfortable thanks to the adaptive air suspension.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Image: Waldo Swiegers
I covered 1,100km in a week and never once had an issue with range. Using the provided AC home charger that plugs into a normal three-pin wall socket, an overnight charge adds about 25% to 30% battery to the 93.4kWh batteries. More than enough for most people’s daily mileage, especially when considering you’ll be topping up mostly. Using a 60kW DC charger operated by Grid Cars proved to charge about 42kWh in an hour. The charging station delivers charge taking the battery temperature into account to provide the quickest charge.
Range anxiety should not ever be an issue with a 435km range expected when using Efficiency mode (where it drops the ride height down to the lowest setting to reduce aerodynamic drag). This works best on the highway, where it also caps your speed to 140km/h. Comfort mode is preferred in town to navigate speed humps.
The future is here right now.
