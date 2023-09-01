Santam’s P4RR: Tackling climate change head-on

In an era where the effects of climate change are growing more apparent, the need for focused efforts to address climate-related risks has never been more pressing. As a key player in the insurance industry, Santam has taken up this challenge with determination through its Partnership for Risk and Resilience (P4RR) programme.

Collaborating with local municipalities and organisations, the insurer is spearheading an initiative that holds the potential to transform the resilience of SA communities in the face of climate-related hardships.

The introduction of the P4RR programme aligned with the 2012 request from the ministry of co-operative governance & traditional affairs in which it asked businesses to work with local government to improve service delivery. This matched Santam’s chief goal to reduce the risk protection gap in its markets. Simply put, the P4RR programme promotes teamwork in risk management and offers comprehensive, reliable risk solutions.

Since its launch, the programme has already extended its reach to 82 municipalities, effectively touching the lives of more than 12.5-million people. The P4RR programme isn’t just a token effort; it is centred on the aim of bolstering our society’s resilience to disasters through the strengthening of disaster management and firefighting capabilities in select municipalities and major cities nationwide.

Addressing drought in Nelson Mandela Bay metro

A prime example of the programme’s impact is seen in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape. In a region grappling with the profound challenges posed by drought, Santam’s P4RR programme stepped in, partnering with Emthunzini Community Trust, Gift of the Givers and local authorities to provide much-needed support. The intervention included the provision of water tanks, donation of firefighting foam tanks to optimise water usage in firefighting, and the revitalisation of boreholes to ensure schools and hospitals have a reliable water supply during times of scarcity and emergencies.