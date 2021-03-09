Former Zim vice-president Joice Mujuru ‘not into politics any more’

Zimbabwe’s only ever female vice-president (VP), Joice Mujuru, 65, has called time on her political career, as women’s groups call for another female in the position.

Mujuru’s last dance was the July 31 2018 presidential election, in which she polled sixth as the candidate for the People’s Rainbow Coalition.

Speaking after a meeting with first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on Monday, the former VP said: “I’m not into politics any more.”

She said her time is now spent on farming and family life.

“What made me happy is that we spoke about women’s issues, considering that we are in the women’s month, and did not discuss positions or politics.

“The first lady is apolitical so we discussed family issues, health and the way we live. Amai [Mnangagwa] sought to catch up with me and my family and the farming business I am involved in. I extended an invitation to Amai to come and see for herself,” said Mujuru.

Mujuru offered herself for ambassadorial duties on women’s affairs.

“I will support you and you can send me anywhere, Amai, when it comes to issues involving women empowerment and family unity,” she said.