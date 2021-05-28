R12,000 cautionary tale: Do your research before paying online retailer

Interestingly, Sonja said at the time she had seen a few positive reviews about Craycart.com on the customer review website HelloPeter.

A current search of HelloPeter reveals 14 reviews by people between late November and late December 2020, all complaining about not receiving what they paid for, so I’m guessing the rave reviews were later found to be fake and taken down.

As was the Craycart.com site. When it was still live, it gave a business address in Johannesburg, which actually belonged to unrelated businesses.

Another red flag was that all its pseudo products were being offered at a 20% discount. Genuine online retailers may discount some stock, but not its entire stock.

Before you buy anything from an unfamiliar site, imagine them to be a very dodgy, tiny operation in a part of town you’d never visit — the kind of place you’d never buy from — and only change your opinion if your in-depth research reveals otherwise.

If you are under-insured you’ll pay at claim time

A warning from the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI), which adjudicates complaints from consumers who have had their claims rejected by their insurance companies.

When you take out insurance on your house and household contents, it is up to you to stipulate the amount to be insured.

“There is a misconception that the sum insured is related to the market value of the property or the purchase price of an item,” OSTI said.

“Rather, the replacement value represents the cost to reconstruct or replace the building (from scratch) or the item insured.”

If you’ve provided an amount too low to cover the cost of rebuilding your home or replacing your possessions — in other words, you are under-insured — your insurance company will only pay you a proportional share of your loss.

If you are deemed to be 50% under-insured, you will only be paid half the replacement cost of your lost or stolen items.