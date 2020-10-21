GamersLIVE

ATK Arena’s Apex Legends team takes 3rd place at ALGS Autumn Circuit #2

21 October 2020 - 16:26 By Wessel Minnie
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
ATK Arena's Apex Legends team became the first South African Apex Predators a few months ago, making it into the global top 150. The team has been competing in several international tournaments over the past few months, and in the latest tournament, the ALGS Autumn Circuit #2, ATK Arena's Apex Legends team placed third.

ATK Arena's Apex Legends team

ATK Arena's Apex Legends team fought through the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Autumn Circuit #2  Middle East and Africa for their share of the $5,250 prize pool. After several matches, ATK Arena's Apex Legends team finished in 3rd place, with DNMK Esports finished in 7th place.

For their placement, ATK Arena's Apex Legends team walked away with 1,410 ALGS points, as well as $750 in cash, which is roughly R12,300 at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate. Unfortunately, the team didn't manage to qualify for the ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs Middle East and Africa, which has a whopping $119,000 in prize money.

However, the team only placed 3 points below the second-placed team, and did qualify for the next tournament set to take place on 31 October 2020.

The players are:

On Twitter, ATK WhysoFriendly said: "GGs Fenerbahçe Esports for the solid performance today in the ALGS MEA tourney. Sadly we fell a few points short off our playoff spot and placed #3 once again. But we are coming for our spot. 200ms ain't got nothing on us! Also a special gg to all the ZA teams!"

A big congratulations go out to ATK Arena's Apex Legends team for doing so well even with the ping disadvantage. We hope to see the team, as well as other South African teams, qualify for the ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs for Middle East and Africa in the upcoming qualifiers.

