South Africa

Babies sleep outside after massive blaze at Joburg building

06 July 2017 - 12:59 By Naledi Shange
The Cape York building after the fire.
The Cape York building after the fire.
Image: City of Joburg EMS‏ via Twitter

Babies‚ some as young as seven months old‚ were among the scores of people who were forced to sleep on the pavement last night after the dilapidated Johannesburg building they call home went up in flames.

On Thursday morning‚ the group of people lay their mattresses against the walls of a primary school across the road from the City York building. They placed some of their belongings next to them.

It's a crime that our citizens have to live in squalid death traps

'It's a crime house." These were the words used to describe the notorious Cape York building in downtown Johannesburg that caught fire yesterday ...
Ideas
6 hours ago

"We actually did get a bit of sleep although it was so cold‚" said MaButhelezi‚ who was one of the committee members of the rundown building.

"We had police around so it was not unsafe‚" she added.

"Yesterday officials came and gave blankets to some people but there wasn't enough for everyone‚" she said.

The crowd was given cups of soup and two slices of bread for dinner.

While some had already woken up and left the area‚ others waited to see if any breakfast would be provided.

"It's so hard‚ my sister. They threw water on us‚ telling us to move from here‚" said one foreign national‚ referring to business owners who had wanted them to move before they opened their shops for the day.

Tower of misery: 7 dead as blaze guts condemned Joburg building

For MaButhelezi, the clothes, blankets and food she lost in a blaze that consumed the dilapidated Johannesburg building she called home are the least ...
News
6 hours ago

Meanwhile some hawkers had already laid out their lollipops‚ chips‚ sweets and gum on their cardboard stands on the pavement amid the stranded crowd.

While some of the displaced crowds had vowed to return to the building after the police and forensic investigators had left the building on Wednesday‚ this did not happen.

"We are told they still want to thoroughly check through the building and see if there are no more bodies inside‚" said MaButhelezi.

Officials had on Wednesday placed the death toll at seven.

One person died after jumping out of a window on the third floor of the burning building.

Six others died inside - some from smoke inhalation and others from the flames.

Some residents said not everyone had been accounted for.

It was possible‚ however‚ that these people had decided to seek shelter elsewhere after hearing that the building had been shut down because of the fire.

"We hear we may be allowed back into the building after three days but we don't have anywhere to go until then‚" another woman told TimesLIVE.

Most read

  1. Babies sleep outside after massive blaze at Joburg building South Africa
  2. Thieves make a play for gaming consoles in toy store robbery South Africa
  3. 'I told him I was not comfortable with that' - Guptas accused of sexual ... South Africa
  4. Hong Kong seizes 7.2 tonnes of ivory World
  5. Alleged coup plotter appears in court News

Latest Videos

Six highlights of the ANC’s national conference
Seven dead as building burns in downtown Johannesburg

Related articles

  1. Warning was sounded about fire risk at notorious Cape York building two months ... South Africa
  2. Residents describe their squalid home‚ now ravaged by fire South Africa
  3. 'It's horrible to live here‚ but I don't know what to do now' - Victim of ... South Africa
  4. Cape York: nightmare of 'hijacked' building flagged in another fire 4 years ago South Africa
  5. Hijacked buildings - What they are‚ and what City of Johannesburg is doing ... South Africa