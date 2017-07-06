"We actually did get a bit of sleep although it was so cold‚" said MaButhelezi‚ who was one of the committee members of the rundown building.

"We had police around so it was not unsafe‚" she added.

"Yesterday officials came and gave blankets to some people but there wasn't enough for everyone‚" she said.

The crowd was given cups of soup and two slices of bread for dinner.

While some had already woken up and left the area‚ others waited to see if any breakfast would be provided.

"It's so hard‚ my sister. They threw water on us‚ telling us to move from here‚" said one foreign national‚ referring to business owners who had wanted them to move before they opened their shops for the day.