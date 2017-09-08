Companies owned by the embattled Gupta family will be in the Pretoria High Court on Friday in an attempt to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts.

Around 20 Gupta-owned or linked companies will approach the court for an interdict.

These include tech distribution firm Annex Distribution‚ Confident Concepts‚ Sahara Computers‚ VR Laser Services‚ property owner Islandsite Investments 188‚ Koornfontein Mines‚ Oakbay Investments‚ Optimum Coal Mine‚ Shiva Uranium‚ Tegeta Exploration‚ Westdawn Investments‚ Idwala Coal‚ and Mabengela Investments‚ all of which feature prominently in the leaked Gupta e-mails.

Many of the companies share Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan as director. Ragavan said in court papers the combined salary bill for the entities is R164-million.

Baroda gave the family three months notice of the closures‚ which are due to come into effect at the end of September.

The Daily Maverick reported on Friday morning that Baroda’s court papers reveal “in devastating detail why it can no longer entertain the high-risk‚ politically exposed Gupta empire”.