The drama relates to charges of fraud brought against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan in relation to the early retirement of former deputy SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay.

In 2009 Symington drafted a memo saying Pillay’s matter was above board‚ which the Hawks and SARS allegedly withheld from the NPA.

Symington has asserted that he made several protected disclosures following the debacle‚ and the interdict he seeks will protect him from “occupational detriment” as defined in law.

He submitted that charges of misconduct he faces relating to the incident that played out in the SARS boardroom on 18 October last year were spurred by the disclosures he made to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the NPA.

Judge Hans Fabricius did not agree‚ saying Symington and Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard‚ Thabo Titi‚ who allegedly held him against his will in the boardroom‚ could have resolved this issue with “a beer and a handshake”.