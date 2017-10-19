Tourists assured that safety is 'top priority' in Cape Town

The shooting on Wednesday of alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen at Cape Town International Airport has prompted Western Cape and Cape Town tourism‚ trade and investment agency Wesgro to issue a statement asking tourists not to be deterred by the incident.

Gunmen opened fire on Booysen on Wednesday. He survived and received medical attention‚ as did a bystander who was struck by a stray bullet. Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Thursday morning that there were no updates on the investigation into the shooting at Cape Town International Airport. Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said they were confident that authorities would bring the perpetrators to book.

"This incident should not deter tourists from our beautiful city – who can rest assured that their safety is a top priority to the city and province‚” said Harris.