Having learnt the hard way with less than 20 000 fans attending Bafana Bafana’s last World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso‚ the South African Football Association (Safa) have already started selling tickets for next month’s clash against Senegal.

Safa released details of ticket sale venues and prices on Wednesday afternoon‚ a full three weeks before the match against Senegal on Friday‚ November 10 at 7pm at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Unlike the tickets for the Johannesburg game against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium‚ which started selling at R100 and were reduced to R50 when it became apparent that the fans were voting with their feet‚ tickets for the Polokwane clash have gone on sale at R30.

Fans showed their displeasure with their reluctance to buy tickets for the game against Burkina Faso after the national team put their Russia 2018 chances in serious jeopardy with poor back-to-back defeats against Cape Verde in September.

The match against Senegal should draw big numbers given the fact that Bafana redeemed themselves to some extent with a 3-1 win against Burkina to pull themselves back to contention.

Bafana will go to Russia if they beat Senegal at home‚ then again away in Dakar on Tuesday‚ November 14.

But the two matches remain a do-or-die uphill battle for Group D’s bottom team Bafana. And Senegal‚ arriving with the huge advantage of only needing a point to qualify‚ will be favourites.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse surprisingly included their influential winger Sadio Mane in his squad announced on Wednesday despite the Liverpool man having picked up a reported six-week injury in the Lions’ 2-0 win against Cape Verde this month.

A draw against Bafana‚ who have four points from four matches‚ will take the Senegalese to nine points with a huge goal difference in their favour compared to that of Cape Verde and Burkina Faso.

The winner of Burkina and Cape Verde in their clash in Ouagadougou on November 14 can also finish with nine points.

The Bafana versus Senegal match‚ which was initially played in November 12 last year and won 2-1 by SA‚ was nullified by Fifa‚ who ruled in September that the outcome was affected by match manipulation by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey.

Tickets for Bafana's qualifier against Senegal are now available at Computicket and Shoprite and Checkers outlets.